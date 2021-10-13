Kim Kardashian to get Hidden Hills home after 'cordial negotiation' with Kanye West amid divorce: Report

Amid speculations of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's reconciliation, a major update in their divorce case was recently reported by TMZ. As per the portal, recent court documents showed a major property deal between Kim and Kanye as a part of divorce settlement. It has been reported that Kim has been granted the USD 60 million, Hidden Hills home that she shared with West in divorce.

TMZ reported that Kim and Kanye indulged in cordial negotiation over the property where Kardashian has been staying since she filed for divorce in February. As per the report, Kim and Kanye "negotiated a buyout price" for the property that was rebuilt from scratch and designed specially by West along with architects like Axel Vervoordt.

The portal also informed that the estranged couple had remained extremely cordial during their negotiation and that Kardashian will reportedly be paying cash to even things out between them.

After Kanye showed support for Kim during her Saturday Night Live debut and also their recent Malibu outing with friends, many believed that the duo was reworking on their relationship though the reports of new court documents have now suggested that the divorce is still very much on.

In the meantime, West was also recently in the news for another major property deal as reports claimed that he will be selling his USD 11 million Wyoming estate and listed the same for sale. Kanye's Wyoming estate sale comes after he recently bought a USD 57.3 million beach house in Malibu as per TMZ.

