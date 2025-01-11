Kim Kardashian Gets Dragged Online For Promotions Of Skims Amid LA Fires; Netizens Call Her 'Tone-Deaf'
Kim Kardashian shared promotional context for her clothing brand a few hours after the LA fire tragedy. The reality star gets slammed by netizens for her insensitive gesture. Check out!
Kim Kardashian was busy promoting her clothing brand, Skims, while Los Angeles burned to the ground in the devastating wildfire breakout. Despite being a public figure with a massive following on social media, the reality star didn't address the LA wildfire tragedy, and the internet did not spare her from the blunder.
Just a few hours after the initial Palisades blaze ignited on the night of January 7, Kardashian shared a post promoting her brand's upcoming Winter sale. "Shop up to 50% off select best-selling collections and start 2025 looking your best in SKIMS," she captioned the post.
Skims' official Instagram page continued to post promotional content, asking users to snag their best offers. However, the comment section quickly flooded, calling out the reality star's insensitive gesture.
"How about making a post of resources that's going on in LA and what Kim and Skims is doing to help!!" one user wrote. "Still trying to make money from people during the horrific fires," another pointed out.
One user called her out for being materialistic even at the time time of crisis and praised her sister Khloe for voicing out on the situation. "WHAT ABOUT CALIFORNIA? All you care about is yourself and money! Khloe is the REALEST that's why I love her SM," the user said.