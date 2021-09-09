Kim Kardashian gets HILARIOUSLY trolled by daughter North West; Here's why

Kim Kardashian's daughter North West left everyone laughing hard as she called out her mother in a hilarious Instagram video shared by the SKIMS founder. The video showed Kim talking about some beauty products when North interrupted her and trolled her for using a "different voice" hinting at how Kim speaks differently in her influencer videos.

In an Instagram story shared by Kim, her 8-year-old daughter could be seen poking fun at her mom. In the video, Kim while doing a promotional video was stopped in between by North who said, "Why do you talk different?" to which Kardashian replied, "Why do I talk different from what?"

North further clarified saying that Kim talks differently in her videos, responding to which "I'm the same human being. I don't talk different." Kim's daughter then went on to give her mother a demo of what she sounds like and can be seen imitating her.

Kim pans the camera to Penelope Disick, her sister Kourtney's daughter and asks, "Is that what I sound like?" to which she nods in confirmation. Kim then captioned the Instagram story as, "This is how it's going."

North West's hilarious exchange with her mom soon went viral and fans are once again lauding her for her trolling skills. Previously she had called out Kim when the model mentioned how much she loves Olivia Rodrigo's track Driver's License, responding to which, North said, "You never listen to it." North is soon becoming a celebrity herself thanks to her sassy comebacks.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian had a ‘heads up’ about Kanye West’s Donda lyrics where he hinted at cheating on her: Report