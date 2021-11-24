Kim Kardashian gets justice after traumatising 2016 Paris robbery as 12 convicted robbers head to trial

French officials finally have an update on Kim Kardashian's Paris burglary case! 2 French judges have indicted 12 people in context with the 2016 robbery, during which Kardashian was stolen of nearly USD 10 million worth of jewellery while she was robbed at gunpoint in her Paris hotel room. The convicted 12 will reportedly be tried on grounds of robbery with a weapon committed in an organized gang; kidnapping and forcible confinement; or criminal association, according to a source via E! News. There is no detail of which felon is being prosecuted for which alleged crimes at the moment.

If you arent familiar with what went down in 2016, On October 3rd in 2016, five men gained entry to Kardashian's hotel room after they threatened the concierge with a weapon, handcuffed him and forced him to open the beauty mogul's hotel room door, who was in the city for Paris Fashion Week, according to E! At the time. according to the French Interior Ministry.

At the time, French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche claimed that Kardashian said the suspects in question seemingly wore police jackets but then demanded jewelry and cash once they entered her room.

She additionally said that she was pushed onto her bed and emptied her purse, which was next to a jewellery box that the suspects emptied. The KKW Beauty founder was then reportedly bound and gagged, and placed into the tub in the bathroom. In Kardashian's statement, she told authorities that she was able to remove most of her constraints after the suspects fled the scene.

Also read:​​ Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson enjoy another romantic date and fans can't get over THIS detail from it