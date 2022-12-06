Kim Kardashian gets restraining order against stalker who claims he communicated with her 'telepathically'

Kim Kardashian was granted a restraining order against a stalker recently as reported by TMZ. Kardashian received a five-year order of protection against the man in question, Andre Persaud on Monday in Los Angeles. As per reports, Persaud has been forbidden from both contacting Kardashian and also coming within 100 yards of the SKIMS founder.

According to TMZ, as a part of the order, Kim's stalker has also been prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm and must surrender those he already has. The Kardashians star reportedly told the court that Persaud showed up to her home three times in August and also claimed to be armed and insisted the two communicated "telepathically." Kardashian was reportedly worried he would become physically violent. As per reports, Kardashian's legal team was present for the ruling, it doesn’t appear that she was.

Kim celebrates son Saint West's birthday

In the meantime, Kardashian celebrated her son, Saint West's birthday. Sharing adorable photos of her son, Kim wrote in the caption, "Happy 7th Birthday to my baby boy. I love you so so so much! I love seeing you grow into the kindest soul ever. Mommy loves you forever and ever!" Also commenting on the post, Kim's sister, Khloe Kardashian wrote, "The sweetest boy in all the land."

Recently, Kim also posted to her Instagram Story a short clip of Grammy-winning pianist Philip Cornish, whom she hired to play Christmas songs for her kids every morning, filling her spacious living room with the sounds of "Happy Birthday" to celebrate Saint's birthday. Last week, Kardashian was seen attending the Art Basel bash along with Khloe and close friends Serena and Venus Williams in Miami. The party was also attended by A-list stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Jared Leto, Tobey Maguire and more.