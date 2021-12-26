Kim Kardashian gets into the spirit of Christmas, SHARES adorable family holiday snaps; See

Kim Kardashian revealed the family Christmas card with her four children, North, 8, Chicago, 3, Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2, on Friday afternoon. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians actress, 41, shared her family's holiday photographs on Instagram and everyone was dressed in identical SKIMS loungewear.

Kim and her children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, are included in this year's pictures, as are sister Khloé Kardashian and her baby True (whose father is Tristan Thompson), Kris Jenner, and Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream, 5. Rob, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and her baby Stormi, 3, are missing from the collection of festive family images, as are Kourtney Kardashian and her three children, Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6. “Merry Christmas,” Kim simply captioned a collection of family photos on Instagram on Friday.

Check out her post below:

Although certain family members are absent from the newest addition to the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas picture canon, the session seems to have been a success, as indicated by the Kardashian cousins laughing, smiling, and generally enjoying one another's company. Meanwhile, Khloe also shared a slew of photos on her Instagram account. The photos show her and True in a lovely mother-daughter photograph. However, in other news, as per TMZ, The Kardashians are apparently intending to scale down their traditional Christmas party due to increased COVID cases and safety constraints in Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, Kris Jenner and her family, including her daughters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, would spend Christmas in a modest gathering rather than their large gatherings in the pre-COVID period. The report does not specify if Kim's estranged husband Kanye West or Kourtney's ex-boyfriend Scott Disick would attend the Kardashian-Jenner family meeting. Due to COVID-19 and safety precautions, the family postponed their Christmas celebration last year as well.

