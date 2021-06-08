Kim Kardashian gets 'upset' about reliving emotional split with Kanye West on KUWTK

Kim Kardashian is unhappy addressing her Kanye West split on KUWTK since it makes her relive the emotional trauma.

Kim Kardashian recently broke down on Keeping Up With the Kardashians as she spoke about marital turmoil with Kanye West. Kardashian broke down as she spoke about their third marriage not working out. It wasn't easy for Kim to address her marriage issues on the show and a source close to her recently informed E! how difficult it has been to talk about Kanye on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

It seems for Kardashian, watching the show after filing for divorce is making her relive the trauma of her split all over again. A source close to her told E!, "With the KUWTK finale and dramatic episode airing, it's a lot for her to take in when she's reminded of it."

Kim gets extremely "upset" when the topic of her divorce comes up. Talking about her current state of mind, the source further added, "She has her ups and downs, especially when she thinks back to happy times with Kanye." The SKIMS founder particularly finds herself feeling worse about her failed marriage when thinking about their children having to go through their split as per the source.

While Kim and Kanye aren't in touch at the moment, the E! source noted that Kim has been thinking about her future and is moving on saying, "She tries to put everything behind her and is truly focused on herself, the kids and her future plans."

In the meantime, Kanye has been busy in Wyoming where he's focussing on his music and also his fashion line.

