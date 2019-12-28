Kim Kardashian gifts daughter North West the white hat worn by Michael Jackson in Smooth Criminal; CHECK OUT

North West is one lucky daughter as her mother Kim Kardashian has gone all out with her Christmas 2019 gifts. After gifting North a Michael Jackson worn jacket, Kim K also gave her MJ's white fedora which the King of Pop wore in the music video of Smooth Criminal. Check it out below.

Kim Kardashian is really getting brownie points as the Mom of the Year, courtesy of her super personalised gifts for her eldest daughter North West. Earlier, Kim K had revealed via her Instagram Stories that she and Kanye had gifted North a jacket, worn by Michael Jackson himself at Elizabeth Taylor's 65th birthday bash as well as the 1997 Cannes Film Festival premiere of his short film Michael Jackson's Ghosts (1996). North is a huge fan of MJ, and Kim has now gone the extra mile to gift her baby girl with another memorabilia worn by the King of Pop.

Along with the jacket, which the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star won at an auction for $65,625, the 39-year-old reality star also gifted her six-year-old daughter with the white fedora, which was worn by MJ in the music video of his iconic hit, Smooth Criminal. Taking to her IG Stories again, Kardashian shared photos of the hat and wrote, "Along with the jacket, North also got Michael's Smooth Criminal Hat. It still has his makeup on it."

Check out Michael Jackson's Smooth Criminal white fedora below:

Meanwhile, not forgetting about her brother Rob Kardashian, Kim K also brought two Elvis Presley rings, as Rob is a huge fan of the King of Rock and Roll. While the gold and diamond ring was brought for $8000, the gold and ruby ring was brought for $7000. "I'm obsessed with auctions and my brother is the biggest Elvis Presley fan so I got him two of Elvis's rings for Christmas," Kim gushed about Rob's present.

Check out the two Elvis Presley rings below:

