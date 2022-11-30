Kim Kardashian gives an INSIDE look at her house after divorce settlement with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West recently settled their divorce after nearly two years. According to reports, the former couple waived off spousal support and came to an agreement about child support as the rapper will be required to pay Kardashian USD 200,000 a month. Amid the same, Kim's latest Instagram post gave an intimate look at her house. The Kardashians star took to Instagram to share photos from inside her house, thus giving a rare look at the furniture and her favourite items. In the caption, Kim wrote, "Things at home that make me happy." The post featured snaps of white and grey bedroom, a huge piece of artwork with a blue dot that is put up on a grey stone wall, and the living room with matching chairs and a couch. Interestingly, Kim's minimalistic house consisted of a white and grey colour scheme.

Here's what Kylie Jenner thinks about Kim's house While netizens have been discussing Kardashian's house for being too dull and even mentioned how it seemingly gives away a cold vibe, Kim's family certainly doesn't think so. The post included glimpses of her massive house from the inside as well as the backyard and more. While the SKIMS founder's friends commented on her post, one of the replies also happened to be from her youngest sister Kylie Jenner who dropped a heart-eye emoji on the post.

Kim and Kanye's divorce settlement According to court documents, People reported that Kardashian will receive four homes in Hidden Hills, California, one of which is next door to an estate that West, was awarded in the split. The Kardashians star has also been given a home in Riverside, California, as well as three in Idaho, and one in Malibu, California. The assets, including their properties, will be divided based upon their prenup. According to the documents, the former couple will have joint physical and legal custody of their four children, North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage and requested to be declared legally single in December last year and was granted the same in February this year.

