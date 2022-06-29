Kim Kardashian gives a glimpse of daughter North's glamping birthday weekend with a private jet ride

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share a series of photos from daughter North West's 9th birthday celebrations which included a glamping weekend adventure with her friends in Wyoming. North celebrated her birthday with close friends including Kourtney Kardashian's 9-year-old daughter Penelope Disick, Jessica Simpson's 10-year-old daughter Maxwell Drew Johnson and Tracy Romulus' 10-year-old daughter Ryan Romulus.

In the photos shared by Kardashian, North and her friends set off for their adventure weekend with a private jet ride through Kim Air. The adventure activities planned for the girls included archery, zip-lining and wakesurfing as seen in videos shared by Kim on her Instagram. Jessica Simpson also shared a few photos on her Instagram and wrote, "CAMP NORTH was magic! Thank you @kimkardashian for giving Maxwell the time of her life and takin' care of my little lady on her first "camp sleep away" trip! I'm comin' next time!"

Check out Kim Kardashian's post here:

During her recent appearance on The Tonight Show, Kim opened up on how the party was inspired by North's love of special effects makeup as she said, "we went camping in the wilderness. And she wanted it to be really spooky. And she wanted, like, these mannequin heads. And she taught everyone—there was a whole class that she taught her friends how to do special effects wounds and scars. She's really good at it." Kim also dropped a special tribute for North's birthday on her Instagram where she said how much she loves being her mom.

Kardashian recently also enjoyed an island vacation with boyfriend Pete Davidson as the duo posed for loved-up photos during the same.

