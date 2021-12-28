Kim Kardashian gives a glimpse of the lavish gift Kris Jenner gave all her kids for Christmas

The Kardashian-Jenner Christmas was an extravagant affair and how as the family got together for a fun celebration. Considering the holiday season is that time of the year when families present each other with gifts, we bet there's no one quite like Kris Jenner who gifted all her kids colourful Moke golf carts as seen in Kim Kardashian's story.

Taking to Instagram, Kim shared a post thanking her mother Kris Jenner for the lavish Christmas gift she got for all six kids including Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Rob Kardashian. In a video shared on Instagram, Kim excited quipped "Oh my god! Look at our Christmas presents from my mom."

In the video, Kim also pointed out which golf cart was custom for Kourtney and Travis by pointing out at the white one with a skull on it, saying, "This has to be Kourtney and Travis, for sure." As for herself, Kim was glad to have got a pink one. In the story, she captioned the video where she wrote, "Thank you, mommy."

Check out Kim Kardashian's post here:

The Kardashian-Jenner Christmas celebration saw the family getting together at Kris Jenner's home. It looks like the family had an amazing time as they decked up looking their best.

In the meantime, it was also rumoured that Pete Davidson was to attend the Christmas bash with Kim. Fans also speculated that the Saturday Night Live star's mother had also attended the party at Kris Jenner's home. Prior to Christmas, Davidson was spotted running an errand in Beverly Hills while driving Kim's car.

