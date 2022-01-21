Kim Kardashian giving special shoutout to Pete Davidson with her latest post? SEE

Kim Kardashian's new post on Instagram may be hinting at her relationship with Pete Davidson! In the midst of the recent rumours of Kim and Pete dating, the KKW mogul posted a hot picture of herself on Instagram. Kim, in her post, is seen laying on a beach and relaxing in the sun being her stunning self.

While the picture was enough to draw eyeballs, it was the caption that hijacked all the attention. In her caption, the KUWTK alum wrote, "Beach Party" especially putting an emphasis on the 'P'. This led to a 'P' train in the comments as some fans speculated that Kim was giving a sneaky nod to her rumoured relationship with Pete Davidson. Some happy commentators wrote "PETE Party," "P for Pete" and others said, "We see what you did there," "i got you girl". This 'P' fiasco further fanned the existing theories about the duo’s relationship. In one of her previous posts, a shadow was spotted and fans had concluded that it was none other than Pete Davidson.

Check out Kim Kardashian's new post below:

The post by Kim affirmed fan theories and paparazzi sightings about her relationship with Davidson. Fans are also anticipating an official confirmation from the couple but that might not be anywhere near in the future since Kim has time and again specified that she wants privacy. And plus an official statement is highly unlikely because of the recent split with her estranged husband Kanye West.