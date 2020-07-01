Kim Kardashian goes WILD with recent hair transformation and leaves her fans shocked

Kim Kardashian West unveiled her new cherry-red hair via Instagram Stories, where she posted a series of videos. The shade is a deeper and darker red that's perfect for summertime. Check out her transformation below.

Kim Kardashian just switched her hair dramatically, dying her dark brown lengths for a bright summer cherry red. Kardashian unveiled the new hue on her Instagram stories, wearing a neon orange crop top which contrasted her current red hair. "You guys, I dyed my hair red. Do you love it?" she said in the clip, zooming in on her transformed hair.

The star's hairstylist Chris Appleton, who's behind the majority of Kim’s memorable hair colours, confirmed on Instagram that this change is the real deal and not a wig, sharing the videos on Instagram. "It’s NOT a wig before you start with that shit," he captioned the video. This drastic transformation was well received by Kim K fans as they gushed about it in the comment section. "Wow love the red on you!" one fan commented. "MY QUEEN WITH RED HAIR! SHOOK," added another fan.

In the past, Kardashian appeared to have red hair for a photoshoot in February 2019. The beauty mogul had taken to Instagram to show off her bright hued locks.

Kim isn't the only Kardashian-Jenner going savage in the hair department. Kylie Jenner unveiled her new bright pink hair on June 28. "Can you guess my favorite color," she wrote in her caption. This, of course, is far less shocking of a change, given that fans are used to Kylie switching her hair colour. She has experimented with every colour from pink and blue to green and even icy blonde.

