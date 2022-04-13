Kim Kardashian gushes over ex Kanye West's new girlfriend Chaney Jones, calls her the 'sweetest'

Kim Kardashian has finally spoken out about Kanye West's new girlfriend Chaney Jones, her ex-current husband's lover. The 41-year-old reality star was a guest on Not Skinny Not Fat podcast in a new episode released on Tuesday when she was questioned about Jones, 24, whom many have dubbed a Kim 'lookalike.'

However, West was first seen with Jones in January, while still dating Julia Fox, and now Kim is expressing on the podcast how she really feels about Kanye's dating life. As per Daily Mail, when asked that some ladies' West has been dating seem to be 'big admirers of yours' or 'even sorta dress like you,' and whether 'the doppelganger vibe' bothers her, she responded it didn't. She said, "No. I just want him to be happy and she seems like the sweetest,' Kim said, adding, "Whatever makes you happy, I don't care what it is."

Kim also added as per Daily Mail, "I think that it'll reflect in your life and your work, everything, and how you are a parent, so I just... as long as he's happy, I genuinely just want that, truly." Meanwhile, Jones was also seen at West's Donda 2 listening party, and it was revealed in February that he had split up with Fox, just as his affair with Jones was heating up. On March 1, the rapper seemed to confirm his connection with Jones in a now-deleted Instagram photo with her.

Meanwhile, in early April, an insider said that they are not an 'exclusive' pair, adding that she is West's 'muse and that she 'hangs out with his posse.' On the other hand, just a few days before her new Hulu series The Kardashians begins, Kim also revealed that she first met her boyfriend Pete Davidson on the red carpet at the Met Gala, prior to hosting a Saturday Night Live episode in October. She went on to say that she had known him previously and had seen him at the Met Gala, indicating that he had been attempting to acquire her number before they met.

ALSO READ:Kim Kardashian packs on the PDA with her 'late nite snack' Pete Davidson during date night; See pics