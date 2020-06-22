Kim Kardashian gushes over husband Kanye West amidst tussle rumors; Writes 'I love you' in her recent post

Kim Kardashian calls Kanye West the best dad ever in her Father's Day post and shuts down separation rumours with him.

Kim Kardashian has recently shut down all the rumours about the rift between her and Kanye West via her Father's Day post. A few weeks ago, sources revealed that all is not well in Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's paradise as the couple had been arguing over parenting duties during the lockdown and had been having fights as they were not on the same page. However, the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star's post about Kanye West on Father's Day is proof that the relation between the two is pretty much cordial.

Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram handle a day ago in order to shower her love for husband Kanye West on Father's Day. It was more like an appreciation post for Kanye as Kim wrote the sweetest things about her hubby. "Happy Fathers Day to the best dad!!!! Thank you for making life so much fun! You give our kids the most awesome life! I love you so much!!!," Kim Kardashian wrote on Instagram and posted a family photograph of herself and Kanye with their kids.

Check it out:

According to reports, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were staying in different parts of the house during Coronavirus lockdown due to the growing differences between the two. Sources claimed that Kim Kardashian was frustrated with her husband and needed some time off. The two were also taking turns to take care of their children in order to let each other have their time and space.

