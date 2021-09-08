Kim Kardashian had a ‘heads up’ about Kanye West’s Donda lyrics where he hinted at cheating on her: Report

Kim Kardashian was reportedly aware of some of Kanye West’s lyrics in the songs of his 10th studio album Donda where the rapper alluded to having cheated on the KUWTK alum after having two kids, possibly North, 8 and Saint, 5. In one of his songs named ‘Hurricane’ the lyrics suggest that Kanye was unfaithful to Kim during their marriage.

However, according to a report by US Weekly, the beauty mogul apparently had an idea about the lyrics. A source via the outlet has noted that the Kardashian sister “wouldn’t be promoting something unless she knew all the lyrics.” The source has also suggested that Kim wasn’t ‘blindsided’ and was very aware of the whole situation. “She’s known her whole marriage/life with Kanye that he’s an open book and there’s nothing she could ever do to stop him from saying whatever he wants,” the source via US Weekly said, adding that Kim already had a ‘heads-up’ on the lyrics.

Apart from North, and Saint, Kim and Kanye also share two other kids, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. However, the lyrics to the song ‘Hurricane’ suggest that Kanye had reportedly cheated on her with ‘a new ch*ck,’ after they’ve had two kids. According to US Weekly, another source has added that despite Kim knowing the entire scenario with the lyrics from beforehand, the other members of the Kardashian family were apparently “surprised to hear some of the lyrics.” The source also noted that Kanye was ‘clearly divulging family matters between him and Kim and alluding to cheating’ in the lyrics.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have already split in the early months of 2021, with Kim filing for a divorce in February 2021. Despite the news of a possible divorce between the two, Kim made it a point to support her estranged husband on the release of his 10th studio album Donda. The two of them even put up an act on stage during the 2nd listening event for Donda, where Kim was wearing a wedding gown.

