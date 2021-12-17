​​Kim Kardashian had the most UNEXPECTED gift for rumoured BF Pete Davidson on his birthday

​​Flavor Flav recently opened up about Pete Davidson‘s epic birthday night with Kim Kardashian! Speaking to ET, the 62-year-old rapper jokes that he was actually a present for the SNL writer by his girlfriend Kim Kardashian. Flav said: “When it comes down to Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian, first of all, to me, that is family, you know what I’m saying. And the whole night I was so honoured to be in their presence. One thing that I could say is Pete Davidson loves himself some Flavor Flav. Everything he does is, ‘Flavor Flav this, Flavor Flav that, Flavor Flav this, Flavor Flav that.’ So Kim said, ‘OK, well, for your birthday, you are going to have Flavor Flav.’ She sent for me and that’s how I ended up there.”

If you missed it, last month, Davidson turned 28 and the comedian celebrated the day with Kardashian. In a photo posted on Flav’s Instagram, Davidson, Kardashian West and Kris Jenner all wore matching pajamas. Flav further joked while speaking to ET: “I was the birthday gift, and check this out, being that that man had so much love for me, I did something for the first time ever in my life. I took my clock from around my neck and I gave it to him, and I never gave a clock to nobody.”

He added: “Yes, I gave Pete Davidson my clock, man, and also I gave him a book. I signed a book and everything and he said, ‘Flav, I want you to be my adopted father.’ And I am like, ‘You do?' So everybody, that’s right, I’m Pete Davidson’s adopted father.”

When asked about the duo’s rumoured relationship, Flav said: “When it comes down to Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s relationship, only them two know it best. They just invited me into the circle, but I really don’t know the full [story]. And plus besides, that’s Kim and Pete, man. I would rather them tell about their situation than me. But I’m grateful to them that they gave me the opportunity to be the first to publicize the picture with both of them together.”

