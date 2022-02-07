Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber and more send LOVE to Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott on second baby's arrival

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have become parents again. The couple welcomed their second baby on February 2, 2022 and the news of the little one's arrival was recently confirmed by Kylie who shared a post with the first glimpse of her bundle of joy. A blue heart emoji seemed to confirm it's a baby boy but Jenner is yet to reveal the baby's name.

As Kylie and Travis embraced parenthood for the second time, the duo received congratulatory messages from their friends and family. In fact, Travis himself did not share a separate post on his Instagram but left a comment with a blue heart emoji and a series of brown heart emojis on Kylie's post.

Among others who congratulated Kylie on social media included her good friend Hailey Bieber. The model dropped a string of teary-eyed emojis to show how she was overcome with emotion on hearing the news. Along with the same, she also added a white heart emoji.

Kylie's sisters who have been thrilled about her second baby's arrival also expressed their happiness on social media by leaving sweet comments on her post. Kim congratulated her youngest sibling by dropping a cute baby angel emoji along with a blue heart emoji. Khloe Kardashian also sent love for the new baby in the Kardashian-Jenner family with a series of blue heart emojis.

What's special is that Kylie's second baby was born a day after her first daughter Stormi Webster's birthday. Stormi recently turned 4 after celebrating her birthday on February 1, 2022.

