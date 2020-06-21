Kim Kardashian hails Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson for ‘trying really hard’ after their split

Kim Kardashian praises Tristan Thompson for his efforts to reconcile with Khloe Kardashian after their 2019 fallout post his cheating scandal.

In a clip of the bonus season 18 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian praises her sister Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson. Speaking to Kourtney Kardashian’s former partner Scott Disick, Kim tells him about her dinner with Tristan in New York. “It was good. He’s like honestly so nice, “ she told Scott about Tristan. Scott Disick also agreed, “He made mistakes, but I feel he’s trying really hard.” Scott Disick, who dated Kourtney Kardashian from 2006 to 2015 too had a fallout with her but still remains close to her and the Kardashian Jenner family

Tristan Thompson was caught red handed in a cheating scandal after which Khloe parted ways with the NBA star. However, the former couple has been co-parenting their daughter, True, who is now 2-years-old. Adding on to his statement, Scott Disick says, “To be in that place and feel like everybody in the family that he just had a kid which hates him would be like a horrible feeling. No matter what, he’s still in the family.” Despite having had a fallout, Khloe and Tristan have been trying to stay in friendly terms and create a positive atmosphere for their baby girl True.

Khloe and Tristan separated after the latter cheated on her with Jordyn Woods. However, sources say they’re on the road to reconciliation. Rumours also say that Khloe and Tristan have been social-distancing together and are trying to reconnect for the sake of their 2-year-old daughter, True. Last week, ET learned, “Khloe and Tristan have been isolating together and have really enjoyed their time with daughter True. This alone time has really allowed them to reconnect without outside influences.”

