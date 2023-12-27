Kim Kardashian has a doppelganger and it’s not one of her sister

Kim Kardashian did it again. Her Christmas Eve party was a ritzy affair amidst over-the-top decorations, a star-studded guest list, exotic cocktails, and quality time with friends and family.

Kim has been posting pictures of her Christmas preparations for almost a month but when she posted pictures with her kids on Christmas day one particular detail that caught everyone’s eye was Chicago West’s uncanny resemblance to her mother. Fans did not hold back from humbling Kim Kardashian as they commented “Chicago is eating you all up I’m afraid.”

Chicago West is mom Kim Kardashian’s twin in the latest pictures

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to post pictures with her kids on Christmas Day. The mother of four twinned with her daughters North and Chicago West in a gray and ice-blue ensemble with fur while her boys Saint and Psalm West rocked an all-black fit.

As soon as the pictures came out, fans could not stop themselves from insisting that Kim Kardashin’s 5-year-old daughter Chicago was a spitting image of her mother. While Kim chose a gray Mugler gown her youngest daughter was dressed to the tee in a long-sleeve dress with blue fur matching her mom’s outfit for the night.

“Chi is your twin, she is beautiful,” a fan gushed while another user wrote, “Chi is the next “that girl!”

Advertisement

Kim Kardashian left no stone unturned for her Christmas festivities but she missed a major thing

The Kardashian clan is known for not holding back when it comes to parties and festivities and the case was not any different for Kim Kardashian’s Christmas gala.

Kim Kardashian, 43 went all in and turned her $60 million California mansion into a winter wonderland. From snow-covered Christmas trees to a man-made snowy hill with an inflatable sleigh and blinding Christmas lights all over the place, Kim Kardashian’s mansion was decked up for the occasion.

Kim’s grand Christmas soirée was graced by the Kardashian-Jenner family, Tomothée Chalamet who was Kylie Jenner’s plus one for the night, Kim’s close friend Paris Hilton, among other high-profile names. Notwithstanding the extravagant details of Kim’s grand party, the onlookers had an opinion to share and that was the scarcity of colors at the supposed Christmas party. Kim went for a white-themed Christmas party instead of the classic red, green, and warm golden and that did not sit right with the fans who went on to label it as depressing.

ALSO READ: The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will tensions between Hope and Steffy push Thomas to the edge?