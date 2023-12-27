Kim Kardashian has a doppelganger and it’s not one of her sister

Fans did not hold back from humbling Kim Kardashian as they commented “Chicago is eating you all up I’m afraid.

By Seema Sinha
Updated on Dec 27, 2023   |  12:51 PM IST  |  2.1K
Instagram
Kim Kardashian with her daughters North and Chicago West and sons Saint and Psalm West at her Christmas day party (Instagram)

Kim Kardashian did it again. Her Christmas Eve party was a ritzy affair amidst over-the-top decorations, a star-studded guest list, exotic cocktails, and quality time with friends and family. 

Related Story

trending

How long has Kylie Jenner been dating Timothee Chalamet? Exploring their relationship amid reality TV star's s

Kim has been posting pictures of her Christmas preparations for almost a month but when she posted pictures with her kids on Christmas day one particular detail that caught everyone’s eye was Chicago West’s uncanny resemblance to her mother. Fans did not hold back from humbling Kim Kardashian as they commented “Chicago is eating you all up I’m afraid.”


Chicago West is mom Kim Kardashian’s twin in the latest pictures 

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to post pictures with her kids on Christmas Day. The mother of four twinned with her daughters North and Chicago West in a gray and ice-blue ensemble with fur while her boys Saint and Psalm West rocked an all-black fit. 

As soon as the pictures came out, fans could not stop themselves from insisting that Kim Kardashin’s 5-year-old daughter Chicago was a spitting image of her mother. While Kim chose a gray Mugler gown her youngest daughter was dressed to the tee in a long-sleeve dress with blue fur matching her mom’s outfit for the night. 

“Chi is your twin, she is beautiful,” a fan gushed while another user wrote, “Chi is the next “that girl!” 

Advertisement

Chicago West is mom Kim Kardashian's doppelganger in latest pictures

Kim Kardashian left no stone unturned for her Christmas festivities but she missed a major thing 

The Kardashian clan is known for not holding back when it comes to parties and festivities and the case was not any different for Kim Kardashian’s Christmas gala. 

Kim Kardashian, 43 went all in and turned her $60 million California mansion into a winter wonderland. From snow-covered Christmas trees to a man-made snowy hill with an inflatable sleigh and blinding Christmas lights all over the place, Kim Kardashian’s mansion was decked up for the occasion. 

Kim’s grand Christmas soirée was graced by the Kardashian-Jenner family, Tomothée Chalamet who was Kylie Jenner’s plus one for the night, Kim’s close friend Paris Hilton, among other high-profile names. Notwithstanding the extravagant details of Kim’s grand party, the onlookers had an opinion to share and that was the scarcity of colors at the supposed Christmas party. Kim went for a white-themed Christmas party instead of the classic red, green, and warm golden and that did not sit right with the fans who went on to label it as depressing. 

ALSO READ: The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will tensions between Hope and Steffy push Thomas to the edge?

Advertisement

FAQ

How many children does Kim Kardashian have?
Kim Kardashian has four kids that she shares with her ex-husband Kanye West. She has two daughters North and Chicago West and two sons Saint and Psalm West.
Why did Kim Kardashian get trolled for her Christmas decorations?
Kim Kardashian received seveare backlash for opting for a white themed Christmas Party instead of the standard red and green.
Did Kanye West attend Kim Kardashian's 2023 Christmas Party?
Kim's ex-husband Kanye West did not attend Kim Kardashian's 2023 Christmas bash.
About The Author
Seema Sinha

Greetings! I'm a storytelling enthusiast with a bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Mumbai University.

...

Advertisement
Highlights of the Month

Star

Jonathan Majors

Jonathan Majors
Latest Movies: Creed III
Upcoming Movies: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Jonathan Majors was accused of assault on March 25 in Manhattan, New York. The trial began on December 4 and he was convicted after two weeks. Majors now faces an uncertain future amid the domestic abuse charges. Shortly after the verdict, a s...

Read more

Movie

The Crown Season 6

The Crown Season 6
Drama, Biography, History

The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...

Read more
Pinkvilla Exclusive

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor asked everyone how much Animal will earn at box office; Pranay Reddy Vanga speaks on Animal Park
1

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan to romance Triptii Dimri in Aashiqui 3; Anurag Basu & Bhushan Kumar film on floors in 2024
2

entertainment

Koffee with Karan 8 EXCLUSIVE: Sharmila Tagore wants THESE two actresses to portray her role in her biopic
3

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn to resume Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again from 3rd week of January
4

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Janhvi Kapoor to take centre stage in ‘massive scale’ film; DEETS inside
5

Latest Articles