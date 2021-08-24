Kim Kardashian has 'no hard feelings' for estranged husband Kanye West but won't get back together: Report

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West might not be together as a couple amid divorce, but the duo reportedly has ‘no hard feelings’ for each other. According to a source, via People, Kim and Kanye are maintaining a ‘friendly relationship’ with one other. Kim was also recently spotted supporting Kanye at the two listening parties for his new album Donda.

As per the source, via People, Kim has always insisted upon maintaining a ‘good relationship’ with Kanye. However, the source has also noted that the two of them ‘are not getting back together.’ Speaking of the recent news as the two were spotted grabbing dinner in Malibu, the source, via People said, “She accepted his lunch invitation earlier this week because they are at the point now when they can hang out. There are no hard feelings.”

Revealing what their relationship has turned out to be like, the source, via People, also noted that the KUWTK alum never hesitates to take ‘Kanye’s business advice’. The source said that “she [Kim] is happy that they can hang out.” The Donda rapper was reportedly ‘upset and disappointed’ over the Kardashian sister filing for their divorce. However, now the couple reportedly makes “amicable decisions that benefit the kids.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West share four children, North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. According to the source, via People, the kids are ‘thrilled’ when they meet their father Kanye. “Kim wants them to have an amazing relationship with their dad, just like she did with her dad,” the source added.

The Kardashian sister had previously filed for divorce from long-time husband Kanye West, due to “irreconcilable differences,” as reported by Fox News. The two were married for seven years.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian REUNITES with estranged husband Kanye West in Malibu