Kim Kardashian has THIS to say as Khloe Kardashian asks if Pete Davidson and her have a 'foot fetish'

Kim Kardashian recently dropped loved up photos with boyfriend Pete Davidson on Instagram after he featured in the freshly released trailer of The Kardashians Season 2. In the photos shared by Kim, the couple was seen sharing some intimate moments and two photos showcased Kim putting up her feet on Pete's bare chest. Several of Kim's friends and family members commented on the romantic snaps.

Although among all the messages, if there's one comment that received all the attention was the one written by Khloe Kardashian. Leaving a comment on Kim's post, Khloe wrote, "Do you guys have a foot fetish too?" The question immediately raised eyebrows among fans who were keen to find out what Kim had to say about the same. The mention of "too" in her question also made several Instagram users believe Khloe herself has a foot fetish.

Responding to her sister's comment, Kim answered whether Pete and her have foot fetish and simply wrote, "No." Among other comments on the post that also grabbed attention included Kim's close friend Paris Hilton's message as she wrote, "So happy for you!"

Check out Kim and Khloe's exchange here:

Kardashian and Davidson sent the internet into a meltdown after the duo appeared to have a flirty conversation in the new trailer of The Kardashians. The steamy exchange saw Kim asking Pete if he wanted to join her for a quick shower and the comedian's reaction as he quickly tosses his phone and runs toward his girlfriend has been cracking up fans. The new season of The Kardashians arrives on September 22, 2022.

