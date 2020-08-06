Kim Kardashian, Hillary Clinton, Ariana Grande & more pray for Beirut amidst recent explosions in the city

Stars like Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Adriana Lima and more sent their prayers and wishes to the people of Beirut after suffering lethal explosions. Scroll down to read what the stars had to say

After a massive explosion occurred in the Lebanese capital on Tuesday, August 4, Hollywood celebrities have been sending their wishes. Local news organization LBCI reported the following day that at least 5,000 people were injured in the blast and that at least 135 were killed. Dozens were also deemed missing. At this time, the exact cause of the explosion remains unclear. However, President Michel Aoun said an investigation into the blast would reveal the circumstances of what happened as soon as possible and that the results would be publicly shared.

According to CNN, Prime Minister Hassan Diab said an estimated 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate had been stored in a port warehouse for six years "without preventative measures."

After the news broke, several celebrities like Naomi Campbell, Kim Kardashian, Adriana Lima, Hilary Clinton amongst others shared messages on social media. See all their posts below.

Kim Kardashian tweeted, "Pray for Beirut."

Ariana Grande tweeted with donation links. "Please support/donate if you're able to, I will be doing so too."

my heart, strength and condolences are with Lebanon and everyone affected by this tragedy.

please support / donate if you're able to, i will be doing so too. https://t.co/8ACJFzxl69

Adriana Lima: "My heart bleeds with all that has been going on in the world right now, I wish I could have the power to unite and protect every single human being. When does it stop? How far will it go? I will pray every day for peace, safety, health.... I just know that the whole world has been true so much this year... enough .... My heart goes to all the families....."

Hillary Clinton: "My heart goes out to Beirut and the Lebanese people as they grieve and heal after yesterday's devastating explosion. In the aftermath, strangers helped strangers bind wounds, find families, and calm children. I'm wishing you peace and community in the days ahead."

My heart goes out to Beirut and the Lebanese people as they grieve and heal after yesterday's devastating explosion. In the aftermath, strangers helped strangers bind wounds, find families, and calm children. I'm wishing you peace and community in the days ahead. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 5, 2020

Salma Hayek: "Today two explosions devastated the capital of the already hurting Lebanon. My broken heart goes out to all the people who have lost loved ones and who are in the affected areas of my beloved Beirut."

Naomi Campbell: "My thoughts, prayers and love go out to the people of Lebanon and their families #Beirut #LinkInBio (my memories of downtown of how I will remember it)."

