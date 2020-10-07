Kim Kardashian HINTS at Keeping Up with the Kardashians return; Says ‘we just need a break’

In a chat with Grazia, Kim Kardashian revealed the reason behind Keeping Up with the Kardashians ending and if there are any plans for a potential return.

Kim Kardashian is speaking out about the decision to end Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The show is currently in its 20th season on E! “This was a dream of all of ours. We never imagined we would get onto season two. Now we’re on twenty,” Kim told Grazia in a new interview.

She then continued, “Sometimes we just need a break. It’s really simple. We just need a minute to regroup. You know, we haven’t had a break for fourteen years. We’ve gone in filming a season, then a spin-off and I think there’s no other way to say it other than, we just live such big lives. And we have kids now. And they need us. There’s so much going on that, even just for a minute we need a break.”

In case you missed it, In September, the show’s producer Ryan Seacrest opened up about the series’ end to Entertainment Tonight and said: “I do know that the family is so grateful for having the opportunity at E! and having people ride along with them through relationships, and pregnancies, and separations, and breakups. I mean it’s pretty cool to see that they have been so vulnerable and open and people have ridden along.”

