Kim Kardashian hits back at sister Kourtney Kardashian over 'degrading' treatment of nanny

In the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian slammed Kourtney Kardashian for arguing with Kim's nanny in public.

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian are sparring over the treatment of their staff as the beauty mogul hit out at her sister. In the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim slammed Kourtney for arguing with Kim's nanny in public. The KKW beauty owner told Kourtney, "She said that she felt so degraded by you and you just started yelling at her." However, Kourtney was of the opinion that her Kim's nanny called her son Reign a "liar".

An irked Kim called out Kourtney and told her that she likes to keep her staff around for a long time. “You can’t even keep a nanny,” Kim said. Kourtney was shocked by Kim's outburst and said, "Honestly, the way you’re talking is wild. You keep projecting all your bulls–t onto me." Later, Kourtney added that Kim’s comments were 'hurtful'.

Later in the episode, Khloe Kardashian was seen consoling a crying Kourtney after the dramatic fight. “It’s just f****d up. She’s just that person that uses, like, s**t against you. That’s the stuff that makes me question, like, why would you treat your family like that? It’s so f***d up. Like, you want to, like, portray me in a way that’s not even true. It’s just bizarre. I can’t be around that energy right now," Kourtney said adding that she does not want to be negative for the sake of her children.

This is the last season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians and the longest-running reality show will come to an end in June 2021.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian reveals son Saint West had tested positive for COVID 19 in upcoming KUWTK episode

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×