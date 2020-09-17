Kim Kardashian is 'holding onto her marriage' with Kanye West amidst rapper's recent Twitter meltdown?

According to a recent report, Kim Kardashian is very much supporting Kanye West amidst his mental health struggles which escalated with another Twitter meltdown.

Kanye West's struggles with mental health and bipolar disorder escalated with another Twitter meltdown. Recently, the 43-year-old rapper tweeted how he won't release new music until he is released from his record contract while referring to himself as 'New Moses'. Moreover, he demanded an apology from Drake and J. Cole as well as a meeting with Jay-Z.

Taking it a step further, West also tweeted a video of himself peeing on one of his Grammy awards. As for how Kim Kardashian is doing during these turbulent times, US Weekly reports that the 39-year-old reality star is standing by her husband during his mental health struggles. "Kim is holding onto her marriage with Kanye and knows that he is bipolar and struggling with his mental health and wants to be there for him and help," a source shared with US Weekly.

Moreover, Kardashian continues to support the Lift Yourself rapper and is doing her best to understand him and where he's coming from. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is aware of how unconventional West is and has always known that.

A few months back, Kim had broken her silence on Instagram Stories regarding Kanye's mental illness sharing, "Those who are close to Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions," while adding how "helpless" she felt about not being able to help her husband.

