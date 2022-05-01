Kim Kardashian holds hands with Pete Davidson in cute photos from their 'White House din din' date night

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson made their red carpet debut on Saturday as the couple attended the White House Correspondents' Dinner 2022. Kardashian took to Instagram to drop photos from the event along with Pete as she called their date night for the event as "White house din din" in the captions. The photos captured the duo in adorable poses.

Sharing a series of photos with her beau as the duo decked up for the big event, Kim Kardashian showed off the couple's chemistry in new photos as the duo held hands and posed for goofy snaps together. One photo on the carousel also captured how amazing a boyfriend Pete is given how he was seen lending his hand to help Kim get seated in the car while not spoiling her stunning attire.

Check out Kim Kardashian's post HERE

Another photo showcased Kim and Pete holding each other's hands with their fingers tightly interlocked. The couple seemed to be in a great mood as they visibly looked happy and were all smiles in the sweet photos. This was the first public appearance at an event the duo made as a couple. Fans were quick enough to leave their comments praising the couple on Kim's post. The SKIMS founder's hair and makeup team also reacted to the photos with fire and heart emojis.

For the red carpet event, Kim was seen sporting a stunning shimmery gown by Balenciaga. The Saturday Night Live star on the other hand went for a classic look as he wore a black suit with a white shirt.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson make their red carpet debut at 2022 White House Correspondents' Dinner