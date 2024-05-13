Kim Kardashian Honors Mom Kris Jenner, Grandma MJ And Her Kids In Mother's Day Post; See HERE

Kim Kardashian took a trip down memory lane for Mother’s Day. The KUWTK alum celebrated the occasion with a carousel of pictures featuring all the moms in her family, even her grandma Mary Jo Campbell. All the Kardashian-Jenner sisters and their kids featured in the carousel, while it was mostly dedicated to the matriarch, Kris Jenner.

Kim Kardashian pays tribute to the moms in her family

On May 12, Sunday, Kim Kardashian, 43, shared compelling pictures of the Kardashian-Jenner moms and grandma MJ, 89, to celebrate Mother’s Day; missing out on step-sis Kendall Jenner. The first picture was a black and white snap of Kim pouting with the two generations of mothers ahead of her, Grandma MJ and Kris, 68; smiling at the camera. Kourtney and Khloe could be seen standing behind the trio.

Kim captioned the post with a simple note, "Happy Mother's Day." The following slide was a striking picture of Kim and Kris, posing artistically while the third was a colorful snap of Kris, grandma MJ, and Kim posing with her daughter North West. The SKIMS founder sported blonde hair in the picture.

A sweet throwback photo was also thrown into the carousel that showed baby Kim sitting on mom Kris Jenner’s lap. The subsequent two slides carried a family photo of Kim and her four kids she shares with ex-Kanye West – North, 10, Chicago, 6, Saint, 8 and Pslam, 5 – all looking chic and adorable.

The next set of pictures displayed Kim’s three sisters – Kourtney, Khloe, and Kylie, all posing with their respective kids. In addition to creating an empire out of her family, momager Kris Jenner is also lucky to have 12 grandkids of her own. Kim wrapped the heartfelt post with a memorable black-and-white picture of the OG Kardashian sisters and their mom. However, none of the sisters or Kris Jenner have commented on the post yet.

On the other hand, Kim’s Instagram updates narrated a different story. Her updates were flooded with multiple flower bouquets. Finally, a cute snap of a football with a picture of Kim and her son Saint featured on it rolled in, entitled with a marker, “Saint (heart) mom”

Kim Kardashian gets her son a Tesla for 5th birthday

The Kardashians star recently shared a wild present her mom gifted Kim’s youngest son, Psalm. Kris Jenner bought a $1500 mini version of the Tesla Cybertruck for Psalm’s fifth birthday. The mother of four posted videos of him riding around the mini vehicle, with older sibling Saint seated behind him.

The feat left fans shocked, mostly sparking conversations around the Kardashian family’s indefinite wealth.

Kim, who owns a real Tesla Cybertruck herself, was heard telling her son that now they can match their cars, in one of her Instagram updates. Psalm responded by saying that he wanted to drive the mini Tesla to “school.”

The TV personality reflected on motherhood while wishing her son a happy fifth birthday on May 9. "Your calm energy is much appreciated in our house hold lol," Kim joked. She ended the birthday note pointing out Psalm’s love for sleep.

