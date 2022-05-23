Kim Kardashian honours tribute to Pete Davidson's SNL performances after his final appearance on the show

Supporting her beau. To honour Pete Davidson's final appearance on Saturday Night Live, his girlfriend Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to extend her support to Davidson as she posted a collage of his sets on the show and gave him a tribute without saying much. The comedian confirmed on Saturday that he would be leaving the show and the rumours were indeed true.

Kim and Pete have been supportive of each other in silent ways as previously the KKW mogul revealed in a talk show that Pete has tattoos dedicated to her which include a tattoo that reads, "My girl is a lawyer," referencing the KUWTK alum passing her mini-bar exam. She also revealed that Pete even has her name branded on him. Rumours suggest that the comedian recently got Kim and her four children's initials inked on his body.

Check out Kim Kardashian's Instagram tribute to Pete Davidson below:

Meanwhile, the couple has been more public with their romance since Kim made their relationship Instagram official in early March after the court deemed her legally single following her split with ex-husband Kanye West. On the other hand, the couple has received a lot of backlash from Kim's own ex as West publically bashed Pete and Kim on the internet. The Donda rapper took things to a fever pitch when he released the music video for his record Easy which depicted an animated version of himself burying Pete Davidson.

As for Kim's new romance, things seem to be going great as per recent reports, insiders revealed that Kim was foreseeing a promising future with the comedian and was happy with him.

ALSO READ Kim Kardashian says Pete Davidson is the 'sweetest nicest human being on the planet'