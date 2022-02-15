Kim Kardashian is 'hopeful' Kanye West will move on in future after his recent posts about reconciliation

Despite Kanye West's recent barrage of posts relating to her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, Kim hasn't yet made any official statements about the same. After the rapper recently begged Kardashian to get back together and restore their family, an E! source revealed how Kim feels about reuniting with West. The source mentioned how Kardashian is "hopeful" about Ye moving on in future.

The insider also informed about how Kardashian has been dealing with Ye going public over his feud with Pete Davidson and added, "Kim is trying to ignore Kanye's social media posts and pleas to get back together. She is really happy right now and is having a lot of fun. She likes where she is at in life and is loving this new chapter", via E!

The source also noted that the KUWTK alum will always remain cordial Kanye for the sake of their children and is hopeful the rapper will accept they aren't getting back together and also hopes for him to be happy.

As for West, while sharing screenshots of his private texts with Kim on Instagram, the rapper was seen writing to her that he was her "number one fan" and also called her his favourite person in the world. Previously in one of his posts, Kanye also mentioned that he has faith that the duo will get back together.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February last year after nearly six years of marriage. The duo also shares four children together, North West, Chicago West, Saint West and Psalm West.

