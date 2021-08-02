Kim Kardashian hopes for 'more communication' and family time with Kanye West amid divorce?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West filed for divorce after seven years of marriage in February this year. While the duo has headed for a split, they continue to co-parent their four children together. Despite their ongoing divorce, Kim seems to have been supportive of her estranged husband and it was evident when she recently flew to Atlanta to attend West's album listening event.

As per reports, Kim will "continue to show up for him" and wants to maintain a healthy relationship with Kanye claimed a Hollywood Life source. Adding further about what Kardashian is expecting from their relationship going forward, the source added, "Kim wants more communication and family unity and plans with Kanye. She wishes it wasn’t like this and it was more often."

Adding further about how their children are her priority, the source said, "She knows he’s a bit unpredictable like that and that devastates her but she does the best she can for the sake of the children. She absolutely will continue to show up for him though."

While the duo filed for divorce in February, they haven't publicly addressed it though Kanye West's new album Donda will consist of a song where the rapper has described his trouble marriage and it's expected to be an emotional number.

In the meantime, Kanye seems to have also moved on from Kardashian after his divorce and has reportedly been seeing model Irina Shayk. Reports have suggested that the duo is still going out despite claims that Shayk was merely hanging out with West as a friend.

