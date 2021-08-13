Kim Kardashian HOSTS a private screening of her animated movie Paw Patrol for her children; WATCH

Kim Kardashian has recently taken to Instagram to share a series of videos with her kids enjoying a private screening of their mother’s brand new animated movie Paw Patrol, where Kim voices a poodle named Delores. The second oldest Kardashian sister has four kids with estranged husband Kanye West - North, 8, Chicago, 3, Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2.

Kim has posted pictures and video snippets from her amazing night with her kids who happened to have enjoyed the movie along with their mother. The KUWTK alum also gave a sneak peek of the goodies and gifts that her kids received in the special screening which includes Paw Patrol toys and a stuffed animal version of Kim’s character Delores. The entire family seemed to have had a great time at the movie theatre, and Kim captured every single moment while her kids enjoyed their mother’s first attempt at voicing in an animated movie.

Sometime before the private screening began, Kim shared a speech thanking her closest people and also elaborating on why the movie holds so much importance for her and her career. She also told her kids that one of the reasons she took up the movie in the first place was because they love Paw Patrol. Revealing that she is ‘excited’, Kim mentioned that she did this for her children more than anything else.

The reality star also shared the character poster of Delores, whom she voices in the movie, along with her title card in the credits of the movie.

Paw Patrol is slated to release in the American theatres on August 20. The movie also stars Iain Armitage as Chase, Marsai Martin as Liberty, Yara Shahidi as Kendra Wilson, Randall Park as Butch, Dax Shepard as Ruben, Jimmy Kimmel as Marty Muckraker, and Tyler Perry as Gus, among others.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian RECALLS how 'nasty' pregnancy comparisons with Kate Middleton left her in tears