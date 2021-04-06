Kim Kardashian included Kanye West's presence at the Easter celebration with THIS special gesture

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may not be together anymore but the KUWTK star managed to subtly show him some support at Easter this year.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may be getting a divorce but the duo will always remain close and a recent gesture from Kim definitely suggests so. As the Kardashian family celebrated Easter together, while Kim's ex-husband Kanye may not have been a part of it, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star still managed to give him a nod by including something that belongs to West during the celebrations as reported by E!. Fans too were quick enough to notice that Kim subtly showed her support for her Kanye as she shared a picture in workout attire, which she had paired unreleased shoes from Kanye's Yeezy line.

After Kim shared the picture, several comments pointed at how she was wearing shoes from West's Yeezy brand and that they were from a fresh collection. While Kim is yet to make an official statement about her filing for divorce, her relationship with Kanye has been a topic of discussion on the latest season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

As for the Kardashian Easter celebration, while Kanye may not have been a part of it, there was a new member who was a part of the family's celebratory dinner. Kourtney Kardashian's new boyfriend Travis Barker spent the holiday at the Palm Springs Kardashian home. Social media was flooded by members of the Kardashian-Jenner family who shared some amazing snaps from their Easter celebrations. As per PageSix, Kris Jenner also gifted personalised golf bags and clubs for the holiday to the family members.

