Kim Kardashian indulges in adventure sports during Idaho vacay following Pete Davidson split

Kim Kardashian is seemingly getting over the breakup from Pete Davidson by spending time with her family and friends on a vacation in Idaho. The SKIMS founder recently took to Instagram to share photos and videos from her trip where she is seen indulging in several adventure sports including wakeboarding and ziplining with daughter North West.

Kim Kardashian gave a glimpse of her recent vacation with selfies as well as other exciting videos on Instagram as he got on a wakeboard and was also seen adventuring through the forest on an old sky bridge where the SKIMS founder conquered her fear of heights rather bravely. On her vacation, Kim was also accompanied by her close friends, Sarah Howard and Natalie Halcro.

Kim's daughter North was also seen in one of the videos that were posted by Kardashian. The Kardashians star's vacation comes following the recent news about her split from boyfriend Pete Davidson after nine months of dating. While neither Kim nor Pete have addressed their breakup yet, reports have suggested that the long distance caused by their hectic schedules seemed to be the reason for the duo parting ways.

Check out Kim Kardashian's photos here:

Following Kardashian's split, her ex Kanye West took potshot Davidson in an Instagram post. Although it was later reported that it was Kardashian who urged him to take the post down that showed a photo of a broadsheet headline saying, "Skete Davidson dead at 28." Recent reports also stated that Kanye's online attack against him earlier this year also caused the comedian to undergo trauma therapy.

