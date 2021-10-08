Kim Kardashian introduces herself with the West surname in SNL teaser amid Kanye divorce; WATCH

Kim Kardashian West appears in5 the new promo of Saturday Night Live ahead of her debut hosting gig for the show and yes, she's keeping that surname. The SKIMS founder introduces herself with estranged husband Kanye West's last name and it's sure to fuel some reunion rumours. In the teaser, Kim features with Halsey and cast member Cecily Strong.

The teaser showcases a funny interaction between Kim, Halsey ad Cecily Strong but it's the introduction by Kim where she calls herself as "Kim Kardashian West" that has everyone talking. The promo further shows Halsey shutting down the idea of Strong to start a "girls group" with Kim and her.

Cecily then questions Kim if she's nervous about hosting the show and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star with much ease asks, "Why? I don't have to write sketches do I?" to which Strong retorts "No." Kim further asks if she has to memorise lines but then is informed by Strong that she will have cue cards. Kim then quips, "Everyone else won't look as good as me will they?" and then ends up calling the hosting job as, "This is so easy."

Check out the teaser video here:

It was recently reported by Page Six that Kim enlisted the help of Kanye West to prepare for Saturday Night Live. West is familiar with the show's format and has been a musical guest on the show multiple times. With reports of West helping her prep for the show and also their recent Malibu outing with friends, fans are already suspecting that the duo may be thinking of reconciling. A major hint at the same now comes with Kim's SNL introduction too.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye West after nearly six years of marriage in February this year. The couple ever since then have been co-parenting their four kids, daughters North, and Chicago, and sons Saint and Psalm West.

