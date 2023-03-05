Kim Kardashian is all set to date again, six months after splitting with Pete Davidson

Single and ready to mingle? Kim Kardashian hasn’t been dating for a while but she is all set to romance again months after breaking up with her ex-lover Pete Davidson, whom she dated for around nine months. The duo was officially a couple but sadly, the two parted ways in August 2022.

She took a break after Pete, but now she is ready to get back on the dating scenes. As per sources, the beauty mogul has reportedly asked her friends to set her up with a date. But this time, she is looking for a man who is not from the industry. Kim Kardashian is reconsidering her choice of men and doesn’t want a relationship with someone popular in Hollywood. She thinks a guy in finance might be her perfect match.

Kim wants to remarry and have more kids

Kim Kardashian was previously married to rapper Kanye West with whom she shares four children— North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm. Recently, the SKIIMS founder has revealed that she wants to remarry one day and have more kids. In an interview, she confessed that she has a fantasy in her head about her fourth marriage. She stated that her fourth marriage will be her lucky charm. She added that her last marriage was her first real marriage. In the other two marriages, she had no idea what was happening and got married because all her friends were at that place. The 'Keeping up with Kardashian’ star said that she is now taking her time and wants to be single for a few years.

Who was Kim married to before Kanye?

Kim was previously married to a music producer named Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004. The two got married on the spur of the moment. They were only together for 4 years and parted ways by the end of 2004. She was then married to former NBA player Kris Humphries from 2011 to 2013. Kim filed divorce from Humpries just after 72 days of their marriage.

