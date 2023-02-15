Kim Kardashian is head over heels for daughter North West’s portraits
The North West has become an artist! Kim Kardashian posts pictures of her daughter’s beautiful portraits on Instagram.
North West, who is usually in the limelight for her famous Tik-Tok videos where she teams up with her mother Kim to record funny events that happen throughout the day, floods the internet with her interesting moves. You may not know who the other kids of the Jenner-Kardashian family are, but you will definitely be aware of who North is, as she simply does nothing and impresses the audience by just being raw. Being fashionable in her own way and making baggy clothes her style statement is what North West is all about. But little did we know that the 9-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West is an artist and does beautiful work with sketching.
Mother Kim appeared to impress everyone with her beautiful pencil illustrations of well-known relatives, which were drawn flawlessly by North West.
Kim, a proud mother, shared some of her eldest daughter's artwork on Instagram stories, including sketches of North's younger brother, Psalm West, and Kim's mother and North's grandmother, Kris Jenner.
North has displayed her outstanding creative talent in multiple other ways. Back in 2021, when North drew a beautiful oil painting of a stunning mountain landscape, to which many people commented, claiming that a 7-year-old cannot draw such a beautiful drawing and that it is not North's work, which Kim defended and spoke about to the audience, stating: "Don't play with me when it comes to my children," Kim began her Instagram story message, mentioning that - "they are taking a serious oil painting class where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured."
"North worked incredibly hard on her painting which took several weeks to complete," she stated, adding that as she is a "proud mom" and she wanted to share her work with everyone.
ALSO READ: From ‘dance videos’ to GRWM snippets: North and Kim Kardashian’s daily dose of mother-daughter content
Expertise: entertainment, fashion, philosophy, and lifestyle ... Read more