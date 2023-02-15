Kim Kardashian is head over heels for daughter North West’s portraits

North West, who is usually in the limelight for her famous Tik-Tok videos where she teams up with her mother Kim to record funny events that happen throughout the day, floods the internet with her interesting moves. You may not know who the other kids of the Jenner-Kardashian family are, but you will definitely be aware of who North is, as she simply does nothing and impresses the audience by just being raw. Being fashionable in her own way and making baggy clothes her style statement is what North West is all about. But little did we know that the 9-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West is an artist and does beautiful work with sketching.

Mother Kim appeared to impress everyone with her beautiful pencil illustrations of well-known relatives, which were drawn flawlessly by North West.