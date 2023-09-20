Kim Kardashian is reportedly 'hanging out' with NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. amid Kanye West's housing lawsuit

Kim Kardashian was last dating Pete Davidson publically. However, the relationship soon ended on common ground. Even with the third season of The Kardashians, it was projected in a way that Kim was not dating anyone at the time. A new report by PEOPLE brings to light a new connection that Kim is making. NFL star Odell Beckham and the elder Kardashian sister seem to hanging out together, as per the source. All this comes around in the midst of the report that Kanye's employee is suing him under certain labor laws. Here is everything to know about the report.

Kim and Odell hand out together

Kim Kardashian and NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. are reportedly spending time together, according to a source close to the situation. This new development comes following Beckham's official separation from his longtime girlfriend, model Lauren Wood, with whom he shares a son born in February 2022. Kardashian, on the other hand, is a mother of four and was previously married to rapper Kanye West.

While representatives for both Kardashian and Beckham Jr. have yet to comment on the matter, multiple sources have confirmed that the reality TV star and the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver are indeed 'hanging out.'

Kim's dating history with NFL players

Kim Kardashian has been linked with football players in the past. Back in 2007, she was in a relationship with Reggie Bush, who played for the New Orleans Saints. Their romance was showcased on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," but it came to an end in 2010 because of their busy careers. Reggie Bush, in a 2010 interview on Rachael Ray's talk show, discussed the challenges of dating Kardashian. He mentioned the intense media attention that came with it. Football players, he said, generally prefer to keep a low profile and focus on their game. However, he understood Kim's choice to be in the public eye.

In the summer of 2023, there were sightings of Kim Kardashian with legendary quarterback Tom Brady. This sparked rumors about their relationship, but Michael Rubin, who hosted the gathering where they were seen talking, clarified that they were simply friends. Rubin laughed off the baseless rumors about Kim Kardashian and Brady. All updates from this story will be mentioned right here. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for all updates on the world of pop culture. Stay tuned.

