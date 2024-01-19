Kim Kardashian Joins Popular 'Of Course' Trend; Reveals Tanning Bed In Office

Kim Kardashian, a social media icon, effortlessly shapes trends with her influential online presence. From pioneering the selfie culture to popularizing contouring, she consistently revolutionizes beauty and fashion norms. Kim strategically harnesses platforms like Instagram and Twitter, sharing glimpses of her opulent lifestyle, fashion ventures, and philanthropic endeavors. Her adept use of these mediums turns ordinary moments into viral sensations, influencing millions.

Whether promoting businesses or championing social causes, Kim remains a trendsetter, navigating the digital landscape with finesse. Her impact on social media extends beyond trends, cementing her status as a trailblazer in the ever-evolving realm of online influence.

Kim Kardashian joins ‘Of Course’ videos trend

Kim Kardashian has joined the trend of creating Of Course videos on popular social media platforms like TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram, putting her unique spin on it with a tour of her lavish SKKN office, as reported by TMZ.

The video kicks off with a display of a long parade of Kim's magazine covers adorning one of the office walls. Moving into her glam room, she showcases a mannequin with custom measurements, adding her personal touch to the space.

A highlight of the tour is Kim's giant TV wall, where her beauty product campaigns are playing on a loop, reinforcing the SKKN brand. The video takes an entertaining turn as Kim leans over a desk featuring 3-D models of her brain and her plane, earning praise from viewers based on the comments.

In a playful moment, Kim dons tanning bed goggles to showcase not one but two beds – the traditional tanning variety and a red light bed. The opulence continues as it's revealed that Kim's entire office is custom Rick Owens, showcasing her distinctive taste.

Ever the savvy businesswoman, the video cleverly concludes with a product plug. Kim announces the launch of her new set of lip liners, seamlessly blending her personal tour with a promotional touch. Of course, it's a move that only someone of Kim Kardashian's caliber could effortlessly pull off.

Is Kim Kardashian bringing back her makeup range?

On Tuesday of January 16, approximately two and a half years following the announcement of KKW Beauty's hiatus, Kim Kardashian graced Instagram with a Reel that seemed to usher in a new era for celebrity beauty brands.

"Alright guys, so, I have been reading the comments on the SKKN account, and so many of you want us to bring color [sic] cosmetics back," shared Kim, perched in a beige armchair and adorned in a sleek black dress. As she scrolls through the comments, expressions of longing flood the screen, " =Kim, we need the makeup. We are dying out here.” “Kim, where is your makeup and fragrance? I'm dying for it.” “The world has been begging you. Can we get a release date on makeup, though?” The comments reverberate into a chorus of fervent pleas until Kim addresses the camera directly.

She said, "Guys. I hear you." With a blown kiss, the screen transitions to unveil a significant date, "01 26 24," translating to the 26th of January. Yet, ambiguity lingers, whether this marks the launch of her new makeup collection or simply a teaser for more details. Kim leaves the audience in suspense, captioning the post with, "We got the hint. Stay tuned for a BIG announcement... 💋"

