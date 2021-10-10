Kim Kardashian jokes about divorce with Kanye, roasts her family in HILARIOUS Saturday Night Live monologue

Kim Kardashian made her Saturday Night Live hosting debut on Saturday, October 9 and she killed it with a hilarious monologue that took digs at everyone from Kanye West to O. J. Simpson. Kim's firecracker SNL debut also consisted of a major burn at her family as she joked about Caitlyn Jenner and also her sisters. Sporting a pink bodysuit, Kim left the audience laughing hard in her first-ever SNL gig.

Taking off by trolling herself for being called to host the show, Kim mentioned how she hasn't even had a movie premiere recently, hinting at her sex tape scandal while also calling out her momager Kris Jenner saying, "No one even told me it was premiering. It must’ve slipped by mom’s mind."

Saving all the major burns for her family, Kim joked about her divorce from Kanye West by first admiring his talent saying, "I married the best rapper of all time. The richest Black man in America, a talented legit genius who gave me four incredible kids. When I divorce him you have to know it came down to one thing: his personality.”

Check out Kim Kardashian's monologue here:

Kim Kardashian West’s Monologue! pic.twitter.com/t60b6ZC6cl — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 10, 2021

In a dig aimed at her sisters, Kim took a moment to indulge in self-praise and said she's much more than the reference photos her sisters showed their plastic surgeons to get her perfect attributes.

Kardashian also spoke about her father Robert Kardashian and how he inspired her to take up law. She then noted that her father introduced her to the first Black person that she ever met and said, "Want to take a stab in the dark at who it was?” while referencing O. J. Simpson.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star didn't leave anyone out including Caitlyn Jenner from her roast as she touched upon the latter's failed election gig by making a joke that she began by saying she was planning to run for President and then added that she was joking since "We can’t have three failed politicians in one family."

Fans seem to have been thrilled to see this hilarious side of Kim Kardashian after her debut monologue aired. Let's see if this will further lead to Kim embracing her funny side even more in the future.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian introduces herself with the West surname in SNL teaser amid Kanye divorce; WATCH