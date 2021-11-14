Kim Kardashian JOKES about her marriage experience amid divorce from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian West made a joke about herself while celebrating the imminent wedding of her close friend, Simon Huck. During a party ahead of Huck's wedding on Saturday, Kardashian West, 41, made a speech that had the crowd screaming with laughter.

The moment was captured by fashion writer Derek Blasberg, who uploaded a video of the SKIMS creator "in her element" while chatting to "the happy couple:" Huck, 38, and his fiancé, Phil Riportella, on his Instagram Story on Friday. Blasberg's video begins with the former Keeping Up with the Kardashians actress beaming and clutching a microphone while dressed in a royal blue gown and enormous, dazzling earrings, her hair pulled back in a neat updo. As the crowd applauds, Kardashian West returns her gaze to Huck, who is cheering and laughing behind her.

However, as per PEOPLE, once the cheering dies down, she jokes to Huck and his husband-to-be, "I was a little bit confused because I haven't really figured out this marriage thing myself, so I don't know what kind of advice ... I'm gonna give to you guys tonight." Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian West has been married three times: once to Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004, once to Kris Humphries from August 2011 to October 2011, and once to Kanye West, whom she married in 2014 and divorced in February.

Meanwhile, another engaged pair attended Simon and Phil's pre-wedding party: Kim's sister Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, who proposed to the reality star last month after dating for less than a year. Interestingly, Kim also attended her longtime friend Paris Hilton's wedding to Carter Reum, whose wedding celebrations continued Friday with an after-party at the Santa Monica Pier, a day before the event.

