Kim Kardashian jokes WSJ Innovator night could’ve been ‘very different’ after her ‘fashion emergency’

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian was recently honoured at WSJ’s Innovator Awards ceremony and won an award for Brand Innovator of 2021 for her intimate clothing line SKIMS. The 41-year-old star who also owns KKW Beauty started her speech off by thanking Fendi’s Kim Jones, for their recent collaboration. "Thank you to Kim Jones because I just had a little fashion emergency. Thank god I had SKIMS on, or this would have been a very different kind of show tonight," Kim joked as the crown ended up in splits.

For the event, Kim wore a Fendi X SKIMS design-- a brown leather dress paired with Tiffany jewellery. The entrepreneur also reflected on her incredible career and the fact that she would have never anticipated receiving such an honour when she was first getting started. She said: "Thank you, Wall Street Journal, for this amazing honour. I just remember 15 years ago, when I was starting my career, I could have never dreamed that I would have been getting an innovator award for brands. Back in the day, I would have been the face of any brand, if they would have asked me."

Additionally, the reality TV star also spoke to WSJ Magazine about her award and expressed her strong work ethic. WHile she loves her downtime, the star said that her true happiness lies in work and her 4 kids that she shares with ex Kanye West. "I don't see me floating on a yacht, I think I'll always feel good when I'm working," she said.

