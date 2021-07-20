Kim Kardashian just wants Kanye West ‘to be happy’ after split; Reality star fine with him dating Irina Shayk

Amid Kanye West and Irina Shayk’s recent romance, a source recently opened up on how Kanye’s former wife Kim Kardashian reportedly feels about Kanye’s fling with the supermodel. For those unversed, Kanye is now in a relationship with model Irina Shayk and they’re still going strong, according to the latest reports. Now, a source spoke to People magazine and revealed: “Kim is fine with Kanye dating,” the source said. “She just wants him to be happy,” they added.

“Kanye is keeping things amicable with Kim so the kids can be happy,” the source added. “They have been spending time together as a family.” If you didn't know, Kim and Kanye are the parents to four children – daughter North, 7, son Saint, 5, daughter Chicago, 3, and son Psalm, 2.

After reports that the two broke up after the summer, just last week a source spoke to People magazine and revealed that West, 44, and Shayk, 35, are still together. "Irina is so upset at the lies about her and Kanye," the source told the tabloid. Adding that Shayk was moved to take legal action to set the record straight.

Of the rumours that "they're cooling off and she turned down his invitation to Paris," the source explains: "That's just not true. Kanye went to Paris for the Balenciaga show to support Demna [Gvasalia]. He was in and out, only there for 3 hours." "They are very much still dating," the insider adds. Shayk and West recently spent time together in San Francisco — where he's currently working — for the Fourth of July weekend.

