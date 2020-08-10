  1. Home
Kim Kardashian & Kanye West are ‘much happier’ as they return to the US after secret getaway: Report

Reality TV star and beauty mogul Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West have reportedly returned to the States from their secret getaway in the Dominican Republic amidst breakup rumours.
According to recent reports, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are in good spirits post their secret getaway. The 43-year-old Donda rapper and the 39-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality TV star returned to the United States after their family vacation in the Dominican Republic, which went well according to a new report from People on Sunday.

 

The insider told the publication: “They had a good family week in the Dominican Republic. They are continuing the family vacation in Colorado. Kim and Kanye are getting along. They both seem much happier.” As per reports, Kim and Kanye decided to go to the country with the family following reports of their strained relationship ever since Kanye‘s presidential run and recent tweets. They reportedly travelled to the country to “focus on their marriage” and “decided to travel together so they can be away in private,” a source told People, adding that she is “exhausted.”

 

In case you missed it, last month, Kanye broke down at a rally for his presidential campaign and revealed that he wanted to abort his first child (North West) with Kim Kardashian. After the episode, the rapper isolated himself away from his family in Wyoming and made several wild accusations against wife Kim and mother-in-law Kris Jenner.

 

Kim also addressed the rapper’s behaviour publicly and explained that Kanye was going through a bipolar episode.

 

