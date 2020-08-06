  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West escape to a ‘fortress’ in a tropical island to work on their marriage: Report

According to recent reports by TMZ, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have escaped to a tropical island outside the United States to try and save their marriage. The source also states that the couple wants to avoid all paparazzi on this trip and work on their relationship.
11818 reads Mumbai
Kim Kardashian & Kanye West escape to a ‘fortress’ in a tropical island to work on their marriage: Report Kim Kardashian & Kanye West escape to a ‘fortress’ in a tropical island to work on their marriage: Report
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Reality star Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West have reportedly flown to an island outside of the United States amid the drama surrounding their family after Kanye’s bizarre Twitter rant and emotional breakdown at a Presidential rally. TMZ reports that the couple is currently at a tropical island outside of the states and has found an “appropriate setting to try and save their marriage.” According to the publication, the family is staying at a “fortress” where it is “virtually impossible for trespassers to get close.” They reportedly want to avoid all paparazzi on this trip.

 

If you missed it, Kim has publicly explained Kanye is going through a bipolar episode after he made headlines for saying he’s been wanting a divorce after his shocking rally revelation about North West’s abortion.

 

Since Kanye's bizarre accusations via his Twitter rant on the Kardashian/Jenner family, there has been a lot of talk about whether Kanye and Kim will be headed for a divorce or not. 

Recently, a source spoke to People magazine and revealed: “She (Kim) isn’t getting back what she needs from Kanye.” “She was to the point that she flew to Cody to basically tell him their marriage is over and to say goodbye.” According to the source, Kanye still wanted to make the marriage work but hadn’t taken any steps to repair his relationship with Kim.

 

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attempting to work on their relationship before it's 'beyond repair'

Credits :TMZ, Getty Images, People magazine

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Michele Morrone replies to THIRSTY COMMENTS and answers many more interesting questions
Rakhi Special: How well does Meezaan Jaaferi & Alaviaa Jaaferi know each other?
From the Bachchan family to Kriti Sanon: Here’s how stars celebrated Raksha Bandhan last year
Friendship’s day special: Shantanu Maheshwari, Kunwar Amar & Dil Dosti Dance Team REUNION
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement