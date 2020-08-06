Kim Kardashian & Kanye West escape to a ‘fortress’ in a tropical island to work on their marriage: Report

According to recent reports by TMZ, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have escaped to a tropical island outside the United States to try and save their marriage. The source also states that the couple wants to avoid all paparazzi on this trip and work on their relationship.

Reality star Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West have reportedly flown to an island outside of the United States amid the drama surrounding their family after Kanye’s bizarre Twitter rant and emotional breakdown at a Presidential rally. TMZ reports that the couple is currently at a tropical island outside of the states and has found an “appropriate setting to try and save their marriage.” According to the publication, the family is staying at a “fortress” where it is “virtually impossible for trespassers to get close.” They reportedly want to avoid all paparazzi on this trip.

If you missed it, Kim has publicly explained Kanye is going through a bipolar episode after he made headlines for saying he’s been wanting a divorce after his shocking rally revelation about North West’s abortion.

Since Kanye's bizarre accusations via his Twitter rant on the Kardashian/Jenner family, there has been a lot of talk about whether Kanye and Kim will be headed for a divorce or not.

Recently, a source spoke to People magazine and revealed: “She (Kim) isn’t getting back what she needs from Kanye.” “She was to the point that she flew to Cody to basically tell him their marriage is over and to say goodbye.” According to the source, Kanye still wanted to make the marriage work but hadn’t taken any steps to repair his relationship with Kim.

