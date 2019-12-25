Kim Kardashian & Kanye West give North West the best Christmas gift with Michael Jackson connection; FIND OUT

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West went all out to give their eldest child North West the best Christmas gift. Surprisingly, the particular gift has a Michael Jackson connection. Read below to find out more.

Kim Kardashian and her family really know how to celebrate Christmas in style and diamonds! Given their glamourous lives, the festive season is of primary importance for the famous family as they go all out and almost overboard with the celebrations. Granted their millionaires and one billionaire, we can't really blame them! Take Kim for example; the 39-year-old reality star and Kanye West just gave their eldest daughter North West the best Christmas gift. And, it has a Michael Jackson connect to it.

Given that North is a big fan of MJ, Kimye gifted the six-year-old a custom Michael Jackson jacket which they won at a recent auction for $65 625. Michael had worn the jacket for Elizabeth Taylor's 65th birthday party as well as at the 1997 Cannes Film Festival premiere of his short film Michael Jackson's Ghosts (1996). "For Christmas, Kanye and I gave North this jacket and this was Michael Jackon's jacket that he wore with Elizabeth Taylor. And North is a really big Michael Jackson fan and we knew she would love this," Kim shared while showing photos of The King of Pop adorning the bedazzled black jacket.

Check out the jacket below:

"So we won this on an auction for Northie for Christmas. We had it tacked up so she can wear it, and the sleeves are half tacked up so when she gets older we can untack this sleeve and it can grow with her and she can have this for her whole life. And she's so grateful and so excited," Kardashian added.

All we can say is North West is one lucky daughter indeed!

