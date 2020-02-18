Kim Kardashian & Kanye West had a 'relaxing and peaceful' Valentine's Day at their villa; DEETS INSIDE

This Valentine's Day, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West enjoyed a peaceful vacation at their villa. Read on to know more about their relaxing getaway.

Kim Kardashian has mentioned before that no one can beat her husband, Kanye West, in planning surprises and he did not disappoint this time either. While the world was busy planning extravagant gifts and surprises on Valentine’s Day, Kim and Kanye decided to cherish their love by going for a peaceful getaway. According to a source close to the couple, the two spent the Holliday with a quite two night stay at their villa in Cabo. They enjoyed a massage from masseuse and their meals were prepared by a chief at the house.

The insider said it was relaxing and peaceful. The two enjoyed quality time together and never left the villa. Kim also posted a few pictures from their vacation on her Instagram story. “Little slice of Heaven for Valentine's Day. #SurpriseTrip,” she wrote on one of the pictures. The insider revealed that Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble were also in town but they did not stay with Kim and Kanye. The two left Cabo on Sunday and, later the same day, attended Sunday service and 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago.

Last year, Kanye made Kim’s Valentine’s Day extra special after by organising a performance by Kenny G in their living room, exclusively for his wife. And that’s not all. The rapper has a list of good surprised on his credits. In 2014, Kanye surprised his wife by sending her 1,000 roses. During an interview with E News, Kim revealed that every year, on Valentine’s Day, she volunteers at her kids’ school.

