Kim Kardashian & Kanye West headed for divorce? Wendy William says better ‘sooner than later’

Wendy Williams recently got candid about her thoughts on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s rocky marriage, and revealed that she thinks it’s better if the couple parts ways.

Television host Wendy Williams wants reality TV star and makeup mogul Kim Kardashian and Kanye West to get a divorce and she’s not afraid to share her opinion. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Wendy told Andy Cohen that she thinks Kim and Kanye will officially get a divorce and she said “sooner than later, hopefully.” In case you didn't know, Kanye has been taking to Twitter and airing out the family’s laundry and fans have shown concern for his well being.

To Wendy’s candid feedback on the couple, Andy Cohen asked: “Why do you say hopefully?” To which Wendy replied: “She needs to be free…she needs to be free to date. She can’t be caught out there dating other men and cheating and things like that. They can’t have an open relationship…they’ve got four children. I bet you she spends all of her time with them…she’s the primary parent. And he’s off in Wyoming making clothing and clothing and trying to figure out his life. And urinating on Grammys. Just saying,” Wendy added.

“Good for them,” she said. “They had a good run and now they can make all of their money with their social media followers and Kim definitely has got it in spades. She can slowly work on her divorce and life goes on.”

ALSO READ: Does Kim Kardashian feel Kanye West's downward spiral is attributed partly to the coronavirus pandemic?

Share your comment ×