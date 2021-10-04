Kim Kardashian, Kanye West & Justin Bieber turn into The Simpsons for a hilarious Balenciaga special

It seems like Balenciaga made a strong appeal at the Paris Fashion Week by turning Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and Justin Bieber into The Simpsons! The fashion brand enlisted The Simpsons to open its runaway show at the Paris Fashion Week and made everyone laugh with animated Bieber, West, and Kardashian.

As per to Women's Wear Daily, via ET Canada, the people at the 2022 Red Carpet Collection, held at the famous Théâtre du Châtelet were shown the extremely funny video which is a 10-minute special mini-episode of the animated series The Simpsons where, in a really brief scene, television personality Kim Kardashian, rapper Kanye West, and singer Justin Bieber can be seen sitting in the front row of a fashion show, with Kim in a red dress in which she is hardly visible (probably related to her MET Gala 2021 look), Kanye wearing a rather extravagant helmet in which he is hardly visible too, and Justin in his suave and cool casual look with a jacket and a t-shirt on!

Taking to her social media platform, Kim posted a screengrab of the video. "Balenciaga, the show was lit," Kim penned while adding three 'fire' emojis in her story.

Seems like the KUWTK alum really enjoyed her brief animated cameo in the video. The cartoon cameo has also interested fans as Twitter is lauding the fashion house for such a hilarious take on their favourite artists. While some fans are going gaga over the animation, others are cheering their favourites for being such sports regarding the video.

