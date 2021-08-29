Kim Kardashian & Kanye West moving forward with divorce even after ‘magical’ wedding dress moment

Estranged couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West left the fans confused after their recent appearance at the rapper’s Donda listening event. An insider recently spoke to US Weekly and revealed that despite their separation, the rapper couldn’t have been happier to have Kim participate in the event. “He was smiling so hard you could feel his energy radiate as he was looking at her. If you watch the video from the [event], you will see he said, ‘You look pretty.'” the eyewitness added.

If you didn’t know, the duo surprised fans when Kim appeared on stage while wearing a Balenciaga wedding dress as the two recreated their 2014 wedding nuptials. Detailing more into what happened on stage, the insider said: “His face lit up. The choir was singing during the song and everyone started to tear up. No one knew what was going on when Kim came out. The performers didn’t rehearse with music, so they didn’t know Kim was going to make an appearance — it was a surprise.”

After the pair exited the show holding hands, the audience couldn’t hide their enthusiasm about what they’d just witnessed. “Everyone was talking about that moment. It was surreal. … It was so emotional and beautiful,” a different source told the tabloid.

After their appearance, many outlets even claimed that the duo will most likely not move forward with their divorce. However, a source told People magazine that: “They have come a long way since Kim filed for divorce. It’s taken them months to get to this point. Kim is happy that they get along and that things are amicable.” The source added that the wedding dress moment was purely metaphorical and just a sign that the former couple still has love for each other, but only as co-parents.

